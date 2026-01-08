JHS Students Raise More Than $5,600 For Family Of Jamie Schnars

Jamestown High School students and staff presented a check for $5,620.26 to the family of Jamie Schnars to conclude its annual Penny Wars fundraiser.

Accepting the presentation were Schnars’ sister Bonnie, a JHS behavior specialist, and Jamie’s children Oliver and Lilly. Schnars passed away in 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer.

For 25 years, students have spent the holiday season raising money for a worthy cause within the JHS family, raising nearly $100,000 for various causes across the community. Students spend the month of December leading up to the last day before the holiday break raising money for the cause. All pennies count as “positive” points and all silver and dollar bills count as “negative” points. Following the annual all-school assembly concert by the A Cappella Choir on the last day of school, the winning class is announced.

The Senior Class of 2026 finished in first place with 156,399 points and raising $1,841.33, the Sophomore Class of 2028 finished in second place with 111,302 points and $1,298.13 raised, the Junior Class finished in third place with 102,500 points and $1,297 raised, and the freshman class finished in fourth place with 36,817 points and $622.17 raised.