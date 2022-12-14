John Barber Named VP of Operations for Jamestown YMCA

John Barber has been named the Vice President of Operations for the Jamestown YMCA.

Barber said he’s taking over most of the responsibilities of former longtime Executive Director Mark Eckendorf, who retired after 44 years in June 2022.

He said the Jamestown Y entered into a one-year management agreement with the Buffalo Niagara YMCA in May 2022, “And so our CEO, that actual title, is John Erhbar of the Buffalo Niagara Y. But they named someone local to be able to manage all of our operations. So, I’m managing all of our operations for the Jamestown, Lakewood Y, our Heritage Child Care Center, Camp Onyahsa, and, of course, the meal programs flowing out of the Eastside Y.”

Barber started with the Jamestown YMCA 15 years ago as its Teen Center Director, “So, during that time I also added on responsibilities overseeing after school and summer programming for kids at Eastside Y, including expansion of summer and after school meal programs. And then I also am property manager for Fourth Street Housing, which is 19 HUD accessible units for the physically disabled, located on the third and fourth floors of the Y.”

Barber said when it comes to the management agreement, there are no changes to local operations at this point. He said there is a possibility of a merger of the Jamestown YMCA with the Buffalo Niagara YMCA at the end of the agreement in May 2023. He said the local board of directors will decide whether to continue the management agreement for another year, and merge with the Buffalo Niagara YMCA, or end the agreement.