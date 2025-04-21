Jon Stewart, Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers Headlining This Summer’s Comedy Festival

The National Comedy Center has announced that Jon Stewart, Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers; Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day & head writer Streeter Seidell are among the comedic performers for this summer’s annual comedy festival.

“An Evening with Jon Stewart” will take place on Saturday, August 9 at the Northwest Arena. Jon Stewart is the longtime host and executive producer of The Daily Show, where he redefined political satire and became a trusted voice for a generation, earning over 20 Emmy Awards in the process.

On Sunday, August 10, a Stand-Up Showcase featuring today’s top talent will be followed by a Rock ‘n’ Blues concert featuring Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers at Northwest Arena. Bill Murray is collaborating with The Blood Brothers — award-winning musicians Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia — and guitarist and longtime Conan O’Brien late night show bandleader Jimmy Vivino, for a truly unique performance that blends his creative energy and love of blues and rock with their powerful, soulful sound. Murray first captivated audiences with his groundbreaking work on Saturday Night Live. Known for his unique blend of deadpan humor, irreverent wit, and improvisational genius, Murray quickly became a staple of American comedy. From his iconic roles in Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, and Caddyshack, to his more dramatic performances in Lost in Translation, The Razor’s Edge, and Rushmore.

The festival lineup will also feature Saturday Night Live cast member and writer Mikey Day and head writer Streeter Seidell, who will join the National Comedy Center for an on-stage dialogue curated for comedy’s national archive, offering an inside look at the ground-breaking show as the festival honors SNL’s 50th anniversary and explores its lasting impact on comedy. Seidell and Day’s visit also commemorates the “Washington’s Dream” sketch cue cards being accessioned into the National Comedy Center’s museum.

Tickets for “An Evening with Jon Stewart” and “Stand-Up Showcase Featuring Music by Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers” will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center members Friday, April 25 at 10 am through Thursday, May 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 2 at 10 am ET, at ComedyCenter.org.

Tickets will also go on sale for the SNL on-stage dialogue event, as well as Late Night comedy shows, Lucy legacy events and more — all part of a festival that celebrates comedy’s contemporary stars and rising talent from across the country, while honoring comedy’s great heritage.