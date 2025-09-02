Josiah Lamp Named Program Manager with Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth

The Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation has announced the addition of Josiah Lamp to the newly created position of Program Manager with the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG).

CCPEG is an initiative launched in 2019, with a mission of bringing together public and private leaders to focus on countywide and regional economic development. The Partnership serves as the catalyst and broker of resources for advancing economic prosperity efforts and is a central coordinating entity for improving the quality of life in communities, thereby attracting people and businesses to Chautauqua County.

Lamp has 15 years of experience in managing economic development and housing programs, most recently as the Director of Housing and Community Development at Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. (COI), a position he’s held since 2016. Previously, he served as Deputy Director of Housing and Community Development at COI and, prior to that, as Economic Development Consultant for the Community Development Training Institute, based in Worcester, Mass. Throughout his professional career, Lamp has developed strong strategic leadership and program management skills, specifically focused on strategic planning, building public-private partnerships, grant writing, and public relations. Since 2020, he’s also served on the Partnership’s Housing Development Work Group, bringing a level of familiarity and knowledge about CCPEG to his new role.

As CCPEG Program Manager, Lamp will oversee and coordinate CCPEG activities, including the initiation, development, implementation, and monitoring of CCPEG projects and programs that encourage economic development in Chautauqua County. Lamp will also oversee grant development activities to help sustain CCPEG programming and will also coordinate a variety of economic development activities relating to business development, workforce development, placemaking, housing, and infrastructure.

Prior to Lamp’s hiring, much of CCPEG’s activities and programming were managed by Nate Aldrich, Economic Development Coordinator with the Chautauqua County Department of Planning & Development. With the initiative taking hold and several millions of dollars of funding obtained to support over a dozen impactful economic and community development projects and initiatives, the need was quickly identified for a full-time dedicated program manager to ensure that projects get responsibly implemented in compliance with funder requirements.

Aldrich will now focus his energy and talents on a variety of related county planning and development efforts, while playing a leading role in various projects with the CCIDA, including site development, business attraction/retention activities, and helping to guide and sustain CCPEG well into the future.

Lamp received his M.A. in Community Development & Planning from Clark University in Massachusetts in 2011 and received a B.A. in English from Wheaton College in Illinois in 2005. He currently resides in Dunkirk with his family.

The position is funded in part by a multi-year grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.