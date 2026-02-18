JPD Arrests Three Youths, Gun And Drugs Found

Jamestown Police arrested three juveniles early Monday morning for allegedly possessing a loaded gun and drugs.

JPD said officers conducted a street check in the area of North Main and East Fourth Streets around 4:00 a.m. Monday of five children under the age of 16 years old. When police approached, they said the youth ran away. Officers caught one of the kids and allegedly found a loaded firearm and methamphetamine in their possession. Two of the other kids were found on the city’s west side. Police say the three kids were supposed to be in the same location under the supervision of one of the parents.

The three youth were transported to the Jamestown Police Department – Juvenile Bureau for holding. Charges of 2nd Degree criminal possession of a weapon, 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest were levied. The three youths were released to their parents with the parent who was supposed to be supervising the juveniles being cited for the three curfew violations.