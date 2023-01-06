JPD Receives 60 Applications for 2023 Citizen Police Academy

The Jamestown Police Department received 60 applications for its 2023 Citizen Police Academy.

JPD said only 15 seats were available for the course. They said everyone who submitted an application should have received an email on Wednesday, January 4 with either their letter of approval or letter of denial to the email address that they listed on their application.

JPD added that if you submitted an application, but do not think you received an email response, to email info@jpdny.com.

Applicants who were not selected will be considered for the fall session.