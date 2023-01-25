JPS Adds Unified Basketball, Girls Flag Football to Team Sport Offerings

Jamestown Public Schools will have two new sports team offerings this Spring.

The Jamestown School Board approved the creation of a Unified Basketball team and a Girls Flag Football team at its meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the Unified Basketball team is aimed at promoting social inclusion for special education students. He said unified sports has been a “growing phenomenon” in the last several years, “Basketball, I think, might have been one of the first, possibly track and field. But over the course of the last several years, it’s grown in popularity and interest. And so, Ben Drake, in conversation with other Section VI athletic directors saw that there was an opportunity for us to have competition and to begin this program. So, we wanted to make sure we gave kids the opportunity to participate in sports no matter what their developmental level as opposed to their age.”

Whitaker said students approached the District about creating the Girls Flag Football team, “Our students came forward and said, ‘Hey, why can’t we have a flag football team? There are other teams around.’ So, Ben Drake, our athletic director said, ‘If you can get enough people, we’ll get it done.’ So, that’s the process. We have a number of other teams who are interested in playing. It’s a very popular sport that’s growing in popularity. And I know, I’ve spoken to a number of superintendents who are interested in starting teams. And so I would anticipate we will have both local and sectional competition.”

Both team sports will be added for the Spring 2023 season

The Board also made the final approval to the new Visitors to Schools policy. The new policy includes the purchase of technology to screen visitors as well as issue photo identification that visitors will wear while in district buildings.

Chief Information Officer Jessie Joy said front office staff at all 11 locations will be trained on the new equipment by the middle of next week.