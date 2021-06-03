JPS Expanding Summer Learning Programs for Students

Jamestown Public Schools are expanding summer learning opportunities for students. Chief Academic Officer Michelle McDowell says students in kindergarten through 6th grade will be able to participate in the district’s Summer Learning Enrichment Academic Progress program, or LEAP program, “This is usually a K-4 program that we put on in collaboration with our community agencies – YMCA, YWCA, and the Boys and Girls Club. And this year what we’re going to do is not only expand the K-4 program but also add grades 5 and 6 to that program.”

McDowell said LEAP is a literacy program meant to help stop “summer slide” and close the gaps in learning from the pandemic. She said two new programs added include the JUMP program for students entering 7th and 8th grade, “And they’ll be working at our middle schools with our middle school teachers. They’re going to be doing project based learning which is really all about authentic learning. It’s real, it’s fun, and exciting for students. And we’re also going to add a program for our current 8th graders who will be transitioning into 9th grade at Jamestown High School and that’s a transition program to get them ready for everything that happens at Jamestown High School.”

McDowell says there is no cost for the summer programs and that parents or guardians who want to sign up their children should contact their school’s building principal. Information is also available on the District’s website at jpsny.org