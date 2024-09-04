JPS School Board Appoints Assistant Principal at Washington Middle School

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Tim Anderson to serve as the assistant principal on a long-term substitute basis at Washington Middle School.

A Jamestown native and 2002 Jamestown High School graduate, Anderson has spent 16 years teaching in the district, serving as a second grade teacher at the former Rogers Elementary School, a fifth and sixth-grade teacher at Persell Middle School, and most recently as a fourth grade teacher at Ring Elementary School. He holds a bachelor’s from SUNY Fredonia, a master’s from Walden University, and is currently completing his administrative coursework at SUNY Fredonia.

Anderson has coached basketball for the last 17 years, most notably as the head coach of the JHS girls varsity basketball program and most recently coaching the Jefferson Middle School boys basketball team. He resides in the city with his wife Rachel and his four children.