Jamestown School Board Approves Traci Thompson as new Persell Middle School Principal

The Jamestown School Board approved Traci Thompson as the new Persell Middle School principal at last night’s meeting.

Mrs. Thompson takes over the position from Dr. Mike McElrath who retired this year.

JPS Chief of Schools Tina Sandstrom said Traci Thompson was chosen following a rigorous interview process, “Traci is in her 18th year as an educator. She has taught at the middle level as a science teacher. She has served as the STEM Coordinator in our district and, most recently, has been an Assistant Principal for one year at Jamestown High School and the last two years at Persell Middle School. So, we feel her knowledge, experience, commitment, and working with the Persell community will be an asset as she leads Persell forward to serve all of her students.”

Mrs. Thompson received her bachelor’s degree in Earth Science with a specialization in Adolescence Education and her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from SUNY Fredonia. She also has certifications in Advance Study in School Building Leadership and Advance Study in School District Leaderships from SUNY Fredonia.

Mrs. Thompson lives in the Jamestown area along with her husband, Garrett, and three children.