JPS Superintendent Whitaker To Release School Reopening Info by Friday

Kevin Whitaker

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said he anticipates having more information about school reopening by Friday. Whitaker said he and other district superintendents and school leaders had received a letter from State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa on Tuesday.

Rosa told school leaders that the State Education Department will soon provide back-to-school COVID safety guidance for schools. No timetable was given but the guidance would be based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Whitaker said he will be meeting with the Chautauqua County Health Department this afternoon and hopes to put a message out on social media by Friday afternoon on the district’s plans.

