JRC Programs To Be Divided Between City of Jamestown, Gebbie Foundation

Programs provided by the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation are being divided up between the City of Jamestown and the Gebbie Foundation.

In a statement released by the JRC Board Co-Chairs, Mayor Kim Ecklund and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Reverend Luke Fodor, they stated that in evaluating the organization’s path forward, they decided that the City of Jamestown will lead neighborhood revitalization programs, while the Gebbie Foundation will continue its efforts on economic development initiatives in the City.

According to sources, both JRC Executive Director Frank Besse and Neighborhood Coordinator Mary Maxwell’s employment with JRC is ending Friday, June 6. They are the only two paid staff members for the organization.

The JRC was formed in 2006 with support from the Gebbie Foundation. Its mission was to implement the city’s Urban Design Plan and it has also worked on neighborhood-based initiatives throughout the city.

Gebbie Foundation Executive Director Greg Edwards said in a statement to WRFA that the foundation’s funding support will continue, “As we plan for 2026 and beyond, Gebbie is working in partnership with the JRC Board of Directors and the City of Jamestown as they determine the most effective method to continue to advance economic growth in the city.”

The Gebbie Foundation is a private philanthropic organization whose mission is “… to revitalize downtown Jamestown through collaborative economic development initiatives that will make it an attractive place to live, work, meet, shop, and visit.” The Foundation uses the Jamestown Urban Design Plan (UDP), the Urban Design Plan 2.0, the Downtown Jamestown Economic Development Strategy developed by AECOM, the Chadakoin River Strategic Business Plan, and Main Street America’s framework for community revitalization to guide development strategies.

The JRC board’s statement said the City is “working closely with JRC leadership and community partners to ensure that core neighborhood revitalization programs continue without interruption.” This includes the Neighborhood Block Challenge which provides matching grants to groups of residents who work together to enhance the appearance and unity of their blocks.

Mayor Ecklund said in the statement, “Jamestown’s neighborhoods are the heart of our community. We are committed to preserving the programs that have helped them grow stronger over the years. As we work with our partners and the JRC board, our priority is making sure this important neighborhood-focused work carries on without disruption.”

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk, who is also on the JRC Board, said, “As we move through this transition, our goal is to sustain the neighborhood focused work that has driven real change across Jamestown. These initiatives—rooted in grassroots engagement—have shown us that the best ideas and energy often come from within our own neighborhoods.”

The statement further said that the “…City will continue working with community partners and residents to sustain momentum in revitalization efforts, ensuring that collaboration, local investment, and resident leadership remain at the core of Jamestown’s future.”