JRC Receives $187,500 for Prendergast Landing Project

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation has been awarded $187,500 for the Prendergast Landing Project.

The funding was announced as part of New York State’s Regional Economic Development Council Consolidated Funding Application awards.

JRC will use the funds to renovate 106-108 Fairmount Avenue for re-use as a mixed-use development. The historic building, which is currently vacant, will include first floor retail and café space, second floor co-working space, and third floor residential lofts.

The building is located at the corner of Fairmount Avenue and Eighth Street near the Riverwalk and Chadakoin River.