WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / JRC Receives $187,500 for Prendergast Landing Project

JRC Receives $187,500 for Prendergast Landing Project

By Leave a Comment

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation has been awarded $187,500 for the Prendergast Landing Project.

The funding was announced as part of New York State’s Regional Economic Development Council Consolidated Funding Application awards.

JRC will use the funds to renovate 106-108 Fairmount Avenue for re-use as a mixed-use development. The historic building, which is currently vacant, will include first floor retail and café space, second floor co-working space, and third floor residential lofts.

The building is located at the corner of Fairmount Avenue and Eighth Street near the Riverwalk and Chadakoin River.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.