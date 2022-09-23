Judge Grants Protection Order in Salman Rushdie Stabbing Case

A protection order has been granted in Salman Rushdie stabbing case.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt issued a statement saying County Court Judge David Foley approved the prosecution’s request to preserve the confidentiality, and limit access to the identities, and of the factual witnesses in this case.

Foley also approved a request by the District Attorney for an extension of time to provide the defense with discoverable materials under New York’s reformed discovery laws. The prosecution now has 60 days from September 21 to provide those disclosures to the defense.

Hadi Matar remains in the County Jail on charges of attempted murder of author, Rushdie, after being accused of stabbing him and another speaker at a lecture at Chautauqua Institution in August.