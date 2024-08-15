Julia Kinney Appointed Assistant Principal at JHS

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Julia Kinney to serve as an assistant principal at Jamestown High School.

Kinney succeeds Allyson Smith, who was appointed to serve as the building’s principal in January.

A Randolph native, Kinney joins JHS after serving as Assistant Principal at Southwestern Elementary School since April 2023. Prior to joining Southwestern, she spent five years serving Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES as both a social studies teacher at the Western New York P-TECH and as a Staff Development Specialist. She earned her bachelor’s in history with high distinction from the University of Buffalo, her master’s in adolescence education from St. Bonaventure University, and her administrative certificates from SUNY Brockport.