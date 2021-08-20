JURA Declines to Subordinate Lien in UCAN City Mission’s Effort To Buy Building for a Women’s Shelter

The Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency declined to act on a request by UCAN City Mission to subordinate an outstanding lien so the Mission could purchase the Field and Wright Building on North Main Street for a Women’s Shelter.

The United Christian Advocacy Network, or (UCAN), City Mission has the outstanding lien on their First Street facility. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said UCAN’s bank required them to have the lien removed on the other mortgage in order to purchase the new building, “JURA had given CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funds for facade repairs and improvements to their existing mission building on First Street. And, as is the regular practice and policy procedure and in accordance with HUD regulations, there is a five year anti-speculation agreement for grantees of those CDBG funds.”

UCAN Executive Director Jeff Rotunda has already invested $20,000 in the building, which is appraised at $225,000, “For family units we can do 40 beds and for single women it would be 45 beds with a full kitchen area, laundry area, learning center as well as most likely a thrift store, opportunities for donations for guests to receive clothing or household items for when they move forward.”

The four businesses currently in the building would not be relocated.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said there definitely is a huge need for a women’s shelter in the city, “I am concerned about the lack of a plan for if this doesn’t go through. I mean, maybe it is more so for you guys but I think one of the conversations that this continues to have is we need a financial plan to make it work and it’s concerning that the only collateral option is going to be your current building.”

Following comments by the Mayor, the JURA board declined to make a motion to remove the subordination on the loan.