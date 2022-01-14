JURA Passes 2022 Budget, Receives 2021 Project Update

The Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency passed its 2022 budget as well as other annual contracts at its annual meeting Wednesday.

Wage increases were the main driver of increased costs in the $1,139,600 budget passed by the board.

JURA has a number of employees who are part of the Jamestown City Administration Association union which will receive wage increases over the next five years as part of a recently approved contract.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk presented the JURA board with a packet of ongoing projects and accomplishments from 2021.

Under housing, the number of zombie properties in the city continued to drop from previous years. In 2021, there were 30 zombie properties in Jamestown compared with 33 in 2020, 47 in 2019, and 54 in 2018.

Surdyk said there were 1,428 code enforcement and zoning inspections done in 2021 and 285 permits issued. Total fees generated by the department were in the amount of $16,121.

In 2021, $1.189 million in Community Development Block Grant monies assisted 28 projects with $105,742 of HOME funds assisting 14 properties.

The City also did five emergency demolitions in 2021, including the former Jamestown Royal Upholstery which was destroyed in a fire in June. Eleven other properties were demolished or are in the process of demolition being completed.