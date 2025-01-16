Kate Cusimano, Patrick Langworthy Appointed As Coordinators of Pupil Personnel Services

The Jamestown School Board has appointed Kate Cusimano and Patrick Langworthy to serve as coordinators of pupil personnel services.

The appointments fill a position previously unfilled in the district’s Pupil Personnel Services department as well as the position previously held by Maureen Kessler, who was appointed to serve as Director of Special Education earlier this school year. Cusimano will report to Director of Student Support Services Chad Bongiovanni, while Langworthy will report to Kessler.

Information & Student Services Executive Director Jessie Joy said both Cusimano and Langworthy will assume a leadership level role in the district, “We know for some students additional support is needed and that might be through school counseling, through social work, mental health, through family engagement, through physical health, and sometimes an IEP (Individualized Education Program). Patrick and Kate, what’s really exciting is that they’re both Jamestown employees who have pursued their leadership credentials and who are now ready to take the next step as district leaders.”

Cusimano has served Jefferson Middle School as a school counselor since 2017, serving as the building’s teacher on special assignment during her school building leader internship last school year. Prior to joining JPS, she served as a school counselor at the Randolph Academy Union Free School District for nine years. A 2001 Jamestown High School graduate, she earned her associate’s degree from SUNY Jamestown Community College, her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s of education in school counseling from Kent State University, and her advanced certificate from educational leadership from SUNY Fredonia.

Langworthy returns to Jamestown Public Schools after recently serving as the principal of Special Education and Supervisor of Instructional Programs for the Erie 2-Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES Bloom Program at Rogers in Jamestown. Prior to joining E2CCB in 2023, he spent eight years with JPS, first as a special education teacher at Ring and Bush schools, a districtwide K-12 instructional coach, and a teacher on special assignment at Love Elementary School. Langworthy received his bachelor’s degree in childhood inclusive education, his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, and his advanced certificate in educational leadership from SUNY Fredonia.