Katherine Zwald Appointed As Jefferson Middle School Principal

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Katherine Zwald to serve as Jefferson Middle School Principal.

Zwald is currently the assistant principal at Persell Middle School and will begin her appointment on July 1, 2024.

A 2008 graduate of Jamestown High School, Zwald has served JPS in various capacities since 2015. She spent six years as a fourth grade teacher at Fletcher Elementary School before serving one year as the assistant principal at the Raymond J. Fashano Technical Academy. She has served as the assistant principal at Persell since 2022.

In her current role, she has helped serve as an instructional leader in various programs and activities at Persell, including the coordination of new English language arts and math curricula. Zwald also served on the family and community engagement committee, PBIS Tier I team, Tier III behavior support team, and as 504 chair.

Zwald earned her bachelor’s degree in childhood education from SUNY Fredonia in 2013, her master’s in curriculum and instruction from Gannon University in 2015, and her school building and school district leader certifications from University of Rochester.

She and her husband Aaron have three children.

Zwald will collaborate with Jason Mank, the building’s assistant principal, who has been serving as interim principal since January.