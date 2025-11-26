Kaycee Colburn To Speak At Unitarian Universalist Church As Part Of Native American Heritage Month

Kaycee Colburn will be the guest speaker at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown as part of Native American Heritage Month.

Colburn will speak at the 10:30 a.m. hybrid service Sunday, November 30. She will present “Growing Up DEI,” a conversation on growing up in Jamestown as a pagan, native girl. She will present a glimpse into the daily struggle of enduring racism, colorism, oppression, violence and other forms of hate.

Colburn is a local artist who works with a variety of mediums and uses her art to deliver messages, history and stories on Indigenous issues and to bring voice to the voiceless. She will also have an art piece on display.

All are welcome to the service at 1255 Prendergast Avenue, Jamestown, N.Y., and the coffee hour that follows. To participate virtually, use the link at UUJamestown.org/calendar.