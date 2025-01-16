Kennedy Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Possession of Child Pornography

A Kennedy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 58-year old Jeffrey Paden was convicted in U.S. District Court of possession of child pornography following a prior conviction.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango, who handled the case, stated that in June 2015, Paden was convicted on a federal charge of possession of child pornography and sentenced to serve 57 months in prison and five years supervised release. On August 29, 2023, the New York State Police executed a search warrant at Paden’s residence based on information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Several electronic devices were seized, including a thumb drive and a laptop computer. Approximately 83 images of child pornography were stored on the thumb drive and approximately 468 images on the laptop computer. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors, and violence against children.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the New York State Police, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.