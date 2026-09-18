Kiantone Volunteer Fire To Receive Funding To From NYS Div. Of Homeland Security

Kiantone Independent Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is receiving $560,480 to help improve facilities, response capabilities, and emergency preparedness.

Kiantone is one of 65 volunteer fire departments and districts receiving state capital funding. With nearly half of New Yorkers relying on volunteer firefighters for fire protection and emergency response, this grant program helps offset the financial pressures of rising equipment and construction costs, ensuring local taxpayers do not bear the full cost of these essential safety upgrades.

The funding is being administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.