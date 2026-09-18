Three Chautauqua County Health Care Providers Have Received More Than $4 Million In Funding

Three health care providers in Chautauqua County are receiving more than $4 million in federal funding for New York’s Rural Community Health Integration Initiative.

The investment is part of the broader federal Rural Health Transformation Program, a $50 billion, five-year initiative established under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, also known as the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The state is using $76.2 million of its first year of federal funding for the Rural Community Health Integration Initiative. The initiative is designed to support regional partnerships to improve coordination among hospitals, primary care and behavioral health providers and community organizations, while expanding residents’ access to health and social services.

The three awards in Chautauqua County are: