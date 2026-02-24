Kwame Alexander Named 2026 Distinguished Fellow For African American Heritage House at Chautauqua

The African American Heritage House at Chautauqua has announced the appointment of New York Times best selling author and Emmy®-winning producer Kwame Alexander as its 2026 Inaugural Distinguished Fellow.

In addition, Sean Hawkins has been named Director of the African American Heritage House.

The African American Heritage House is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the experience at Chautauqua Institution by encouraging diversity, fostering meaningful dialogue, and amplifying new voices across its programming.

During the 2026 season, Alexander and Hawkins plan to host a vibrant slate of programming designed to welcome all members of the community. Offerings will include rotating art exhibits, outdoor music performances, movie nights, dinner gatherings, intimate conversations with artists and changemakers, and thought-provoking talks exploring history, culture, and the future. Programs will range from informal walk-throughs and classes to film discussions, book salons, live music, and community celebrations.

Alexander said being named a fellow speaks to his mission, “Which is, I truly believe that I can change the world one word at a time. And, so how that translates is, how do I bring poetry to the people? How do I showcase the power of literature and language? How do I, share my love of words? Which, ultimately, I believe poetry, books, reading can help young people imagine a better world, can help us become better human beings”

Alexander said that while “…there are gates at Chautauqua, my goal is to make it a gateway,” “…And to bring folks together from the community, from Jamestown, from Mayville, from Chautauqua, surrounding areas and do some really interesting things, featuring and showcasing some of the best talent, artists, scholars from around the diaspora.”

Alexander brings a deep background in literacy, television, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership to the Distinguished Fellowship. He previously served as the Michael I. Rudell Artistic Director of Literary Arts and Inaugural Writer-in-Residence at Chautauqua Institution, where he demonstrated a strong commitment to building community through literature and the arts, both on the grounds and throughout the surrounding area.

While the programming centers Black creativity and lived experience, the African American Heritage House emphasizes that everyone is welcome — including veterans, members of the LGBTQ+ community, people of all faiths, and individuals from across the region — to listen, learn, and connect.