Ladies Red Carpet Gala Set for Saturday at Northwest Arena

A “Ladies Red Carpet Gala” will be held at the Northwest Arena this Saturday to benefit Collaborative Children’s Solutions.

CCS Owner Pat Smeraldo said his wife got the idea for the event from something similar she attended in Warren, Pennsylvania, “They dress up. It’s only women. There’s dance music. There’s treats. She has really worked her tail off and she has probably 10 or 12 baskets for a basket raffle collected. So, it’s a great event.”

The event takes place from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. in the Northwest Arena Reception Room on Saturday, September 3.

Tickets are $25 and attendees must be 21 to attend.

For more information, visit http://ccsolutions716.com/

