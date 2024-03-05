Lake Shore Savings To Sponsor TRC Golf Classic For Another 3 Years

Lake Shore Savings Bank will continue to serve as as presenting sponsor of the TRC Golf Classic for the next three years.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.’s Board of Directors recently renewed the sponsorship agreement.

The TRC Golf Classic is the major annual fund-raising event for Filling the Gap, Inc., a Jamestown-based non-profit organization that works with The Resource Center to support people with disabilities and other socioeconomic challenges in Chautauqua County.

Lake Shore Savings has sponsored the TRC Golf Classic every year since the tournament began in 1997, and since 2012 has been the event’s presenting sponsor. The one-day charity golf tournament has netted more than $1.8 million since it began in 1997.

The 2024 TRC Golf Classic is scheduled for July 22 at Moon Brook Country Club in Jamestown. For more information or to sponsor, visit www.trcgolfclassic.com or phone 716-483-2344 x90167.