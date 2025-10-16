Lakewood Community Development Corp Donates $1,000 To Lakewood Volunteer Fire Dept.

The Lakewood Community Development Corporation has donated $1,000 to the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department in appreciation of their support during the inaugural Rock the Lake Summer Concert Series at Hartley Park.

The presentation took place on Friday, October 3rd at the Lakewood Fire Department in the Village, where LCDC representatives recognized the department for their time, service and commitment to community safety throughout the year.

Held across multiple summer weekends at Hartley Park, the Rock the Lake Summer Concert Series brought together residents, families, and visitors to enjoy live music, food, and local vendors in a scenic, community-focused setting. The fire department’s involvement ensured public safety at every event.

For more information about upcoming community programs and partnerships, visit lcdcny.org