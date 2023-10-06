Lakewood Community Development Corporation Hosts Grand Opening of New Playground at Hartley Park

The Lakewood Community Development Corporation is hosting a grand opening celebration of the new playground in Hartley Park on Sunday, October 8.

The event from will take place rain or shine starting at 1:00 p.m. and going until 3:00 p.m.

It will feature DJ Campbell Dawson with entertainment and prizes. Tim Hortons Café and Bake Shop and Brigiotta’s Farmland will provide complimentary Timbits and apple cider.

The all-inclusive playground has a 2 to 5 year-old and 5 to 12 year-old play area. It features two hill racing slides, a Skyrun zip track, a custom imaginative-play nature club house, inclusive seesaw, merry-go-all, challenge rings, overhead and leaning climber ladder, hypetic spinner, three stump/double vine climber, expression swing and more. Additionally, there are two new walkway entrances and a staircase connecting the two play pads.

The playground project was developed in collaboration with the Village of Lakewood, GameTime, Titan Development, Inc., Leaf + Stone Landscape Architecture, Sivak Stone Masonry, RMS Services of WNY, FSC Systems, Heritage Resources LLC, Village Attorney John LaMancuso and several other area organizations.

The primary funding for this project was provided by a New York Department of State Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program Grant.