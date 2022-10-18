Land Bank Partners with Home HeadQuarters to Expand Financing Options for Homebuyers

The Chautauqua County Land Bank has formed a new partnership with Home HeadQuarters, Inc. to expand opportunities for home ownership.

The two organizations will launch a Rehab Loan Fund. Executive Director Gina Paradis said that as “Sales4Rehab properties do not qualify for traditional financing, this partnership with Home HeadQuarters is a vital part of the Land Bank’s continued expansion of programs and resources designed to return vacant properties back to productive use, with a special focus on addressing housing disparities and better serving historically underserved populations within the County.”

Home HeadQuarters is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that serves individuals and businesses that cannot access resources from traditional financial institutions by applying more flexible underwriting standards.

Under the new partnership for the Rehab Loan Fund, Home Headquarters will offer both acquisition and construction financing assistance to qualified first-time or low-income homebuyers seeking to purchase and rehabilitate properties from the Chautauqua County Land Bank.

Those who are interested first-time or low-income homebuyer can call the Chautauqua County Land Bank office at (716) 969-7843 for more information about the Rehab Loan Fund.