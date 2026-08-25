Law Enforcement Has Increased Patrols, Checkpoints Ahead Of Labor Day Holiday

State and local law enforcement has increased patrols and checkpoints to crack down on impaired and reckless driving ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

The effort is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign, which is running through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt said, “As the summer season draws to a close heading into Labor Day weekend, our roadways are going to be handling a lot of travelers. Whether you are taking on a road trip or celebrating locally, please follow the rules of the road – don’t speed, avoid distractions and never, ever drive impaired. I thank our dedicated law enforcement partners for their unwavering commitment to removing impaired and reckless drivers from our highways.”

During the 2025 campaign, law enforcement officers statewide issued 131,245 tickets during the enforcement, including 4,125 arrests for impaired driving and 24,905 citations for speeding.

State Police and local law enforcement agencies will conduct sobriety checkpoints and increase patrols during the enforcement period. Law enforcement will use both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles to help identify motorists who are violating the law. CITE vehicles allow police to better observe driving violations. While these vehicles blend in with everyday traffic, they are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee urges drivers to use the STOP-DWI Have a Plan app to help them get home safely. The free app allows users to designate a driver, call a cab or ride share, and to review the consequences of impaired driving. Users can even use the app to report a drunk or drugged driver. The app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones.

Motorists are also reminded to follow the State’s Move Over Law, which requires all drivers to slow down and move over when safe to do so for all vehicles stopped along the roadway.