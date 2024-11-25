Law Enforcement Increase Patrols For Thanksgiving Holiday

New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the State have increased patrols through Thanksgiving weekend, targeting impaired and reckless driving.

The special enforcement period, an initiative funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, started Saturday and runs through Sunday, December 1. It will also target other unsafe driving behaviors like Move Over Law violations.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Thanksgiving kicks off the busiest travel season of the year, and we want everyone to reach their friends and loved ones safely. I thank our troopers and local law enforcement for working on Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays to help keep our roads safe. I urge drivers to stay alert, stay sober, and move over when you see vehicles stopped on the side of the road.”

Major increases in traffic volume occur during the Thanksgiving holiday period. It is also a time of the year that is associated with increased alcohol use. During the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday period, law enforcement officers arrested 1,342 drivers for DWI, issued 7,656 speeding tickets and 970 tickets for distracted driving.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “A common threat on our roads that we continually fight is impaired and drunk driving. Traffic enforcement is imperative to everyone’s well-being and the goal of making this holiday a safe one. The New York State Police proudly joins our law enforcement partners in the ongoing effort to discourage, detect and apprehend impaired and drunk drivers.”

The State Police will supplement regular patrols statewide through efforts including fixed sobriety checkpoints and utilizing Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better spot distracted drivers and those talking or texting on handheld devices. These unmarked vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000. Arrested drunk and drugged drivers face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates and dozens of unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

To help ease travel during the busy holiday weekend, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended beginning 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27 to 6:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2. This aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work. Some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers, or for emergency repairs.

Regardless of lane closures, drivers must follow the State’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March to require drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. In 2024, two Thruway Authority employees were killed including one near Silver Creek, and another was seriously injured in separate incidents while working on the Thruway when vehicles failed to move over.

The Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation urge motorists to stay alert while driving, slow down and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The lives of employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel are in their hands.