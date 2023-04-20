Law Enforcement Targeting Drug-Impaired Driving April 20

Law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and targeting drug-impaired driving today.

The State Police, Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee remind motorists that driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, including cannabis, is not only dangerous, it is illegal in New York State

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said if you’re planning to consume cannabis, do not drive. Designate a sober driver who won’t be consuming or use public transportation or a ride-sharing service.

According to NHTSA, between 2009 and 2018, of those drivers killed in crashes and tested, the presence of cannabis had nearly doubled.

In 2018, 46 percent of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive.

In every U.S. state and territory, it is illegal to drive under the influence of drugs — no exceptions.