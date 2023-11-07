Lawsuit Against Labyrinth Press Company Dismissed

A lawsuit against Labyrinth Press Company and Brazil Lounge has been dismissed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court.

Gary and Donna Templin, who live at 18 East Fourth Street, filed the suit in July seeking a temporary and permanent injunction to prevent the cafe and bar from playing loud music outside their business located on the same block.

The Templins claimed in the suit that the music creates a nuisance and degrades their “enjoyment of their property, diminishes their quality of life, and diminishes their property value.”

In addition to the injunction, the Templins also were seeking damages from Labyrinth owner Jeff James including the cost of attorney fees.

A court filing on October 2 found that the Templin’s complaint did not meet the threshold for an injunction.

Judge Grace Hanlon issued a decision on September 29, 2023 denying the request for the injunction in addition to denying the financial claims.