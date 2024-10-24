Leaf Collection in Jamestown Begins November 4

Leaf collection in the city of Jamestown is set to begin Monday, November 4.

Phase 1 will begin in the Foote Avenue and Ivy Street area, moving west and north, clockwise through that side of town to Washington Street.

Phase 2 is estimated to begin two weeks later and takes place in the Foote Avenue, Martin Road, and Linwood Avenue area.

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the terrace behind the curb and not into the street. Please do not put any trash, plastic bags, or containers in with leaves.

All basketball hoops on the street also must be removed.

No yard waste, brush, hedge trimmings, garden debris, or tree branches will be collected. Those items can be brought to the BPU Yard Waste Site from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays now until November 9.