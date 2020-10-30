WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Leaf Pickup Begins Monday, Nov. 2 on City’s South Side

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Works Director Jeff Lehman announces that leaf collection in Jamestown will begin Monday, November 2. Residents are advised to rake leaves to the terrace behind the curb and NOT into the street. Please refrain from placing any trash, plastic bags, containers, etc., in leaves. This is also a reminder that all basketball hoops are to be removed from the Right of Way.

Week 1 of leaf collection will begin in the Foote Avenue and Ivy Street area and will move west to Baker Street.

Week 2 will begin in the Baker Street area sweeping north to Washington Street.

Week 3 will begin in the Foote Avenue area sweeping east toward 2nd Street, and

Week 4 will begin in the E. 2nd Street area sweeping south toward Washington Street.

All time frames are estimated due to often uncontrollable circumstances including, but not limited to, weather.

No yard waste, brush, hedge trimmings, garden debris or tree branches will be collected. This material, as well as leaves, can be brought to the BPU Yard Waste Site at 1001 Monroe Street during normal hours of operation on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 14.

The Department of Public Works is looking for local farmers and/or composters who may be interested in obtaining leaves collected this fall. Leaves can be brought directly to those interested or collected at a later date. If interested, please contact the DPW at (716) 483-7545.

 

