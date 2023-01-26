Legislature Approves Creation of Media Information Officer with Some Contention

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved the creation of a County Media Information Officer position, but not without some contention.

The position will be charged with disseminating all county communications and will be located in the County Executive’s office.

Democratic Legislator Susan Parker said she was against the creation of the position because it wasn’t a good use of county resources, “The County Executive Department is a tax-funded department. And in 2013, had three employees and in 2023 has now seven, which is an increase of 124.4% in the County Executive’s staff. So, I don’t feel like there’s need or that it is a good use of tax funded money.”

Republican Legislator Lisa Vanstrom countered, saying the position is important given what was experienced during the Pandemic with misinformation, “That we have a solid message to send out that’s in line with what we are are doing and transparency included. I think that our County Executive is trying to promote transparency and camaraderie with on top of the whole team here but with the public.”

Democratic Legislator Tom Nelson said while he agreed a Media Information Officer is necessary these days, he thinks the duties should be handled by someone already employed in the County Executive’s office.

Republican Legislators Terry Neibel and Elisabeth Rankin also voiced their support of the local law with Democratic Legislator Billy Torres echoing the same concerns as other Democrats.

The position comes with a salary of $60,475 to $92,778. The local law passed by a vote of 13 to 3, with Parker, Nelson, and Torres voting no.