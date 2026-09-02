Leigh Anne Jordan Appointed As Jamestown’s New City Clerk

Leigh Anne Jordan has been appointed as Jamestown’s new City Clerk.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund brought the appointment before City Council for approval Monday, August 31, 2026. Jordan is replacing Jennifer Williams who is leaving the position to spend more time with her newborn son as well as to pursue her bachelors at SUNY Fredonia in order to become an elementary school teacher.

Ecklund said Jordan has been working in the Clerks’ office since 2020 with her most current role being Deputy Clerk, “The general public will not see a change. Her and Jen worked very closely. Jen has agreed to stay on in a side role for the next remainder of the year. So, for the next four months, to help Leigh Anne through you know some budget time, tax time, all those wonderful things that come at the end of the year.”

City Council approved the appointment by a vote of 8 to 1 with Democrat Dan Gonzalez voting no. Jordan’s appointment is in effect until December 31, 2027.