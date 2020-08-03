[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Adam Owens Discuss ‘She Kills Monsters’ Live Stream Performance

The Lucille Ball Little Theater of Jamestown’s Adam Owens is directing a streaming version of the play ‘She Kills Monsters… Virtual Realm’. The production will be streamed online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Owens directed the stage version of the play at Jamestown Community College in the spring of 2019.

‘She Kills Monsters’ is the story of a young woman who looks into her recently deceased sister’s fascination with the game ‘Dungeons and Dragons’. Alivia Roehrig and Alex Connor will return to their roles as the sisters, along with most of the rest of the original JCC cast.

There will only be one on-line performance of ‘She Kills Monsters… Virtual Edition’, next Tuesday at 7 PM. Tickets are just $10 through the Little Theater website or Facebook page. The show will be free for Little Theater season ticket holders.