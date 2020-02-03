[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Anne Cutri Discusses Upcoming Tree of Life Class at St. Luke’s

WRFA’s Jason Sample interviews artist Anne Cutri, who will be in Jamestown on Tuesday, Feb. 4 for the ongoing Wellness series at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Anne will present Tree of Life: Visualization and Creative Expression Class.

Anne is an artist, curator, and teacher with over 30 years of experience in making art and facilitating student’s creative expression.

Trees of Life, illustrated in ancient artifacts, mythologies, and religious doctrine, spanned centuries and cultures. The use of these symbolic trees ranged from Egypt to Japan. They illuminated Islamic, Hebraic, and Christian religious texts. Carl Jung suggests that the tree of life is part of the collective unconscious; trees can be seen as a symbol for the self, developing the psyche, and bringing wholeness.

LIMITED REGISTRATION ($15 fee). You MUST call Kim at St. Luke’s 716-483-6405 or email james422colby @ gmail.com to confirm your spot.

OPTIONAL EARLY PROGRAM: Everyone is welcome to attend a guided meditation/prayer session in the chapel at 6 pm. This activity focuses on everyday tools for wellness and is open to religious and non-religious participants.