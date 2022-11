WRFA’s Anthony Merchant speaks with Canadian journalist and author Anne Bokma about her upcoming memoir writing workshop at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown, what sparked Anne’s love for writing, the art of the memoir, challenges people face that keep them from writing and much more

www.annebokma.com

www.instagram.com/annebokma

twitter.com/anne_bokma

www.facebook.com/anne.bokma.1

www.uujamestown.org

www.facebook.com/jamestownuu

