[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Author and Professor Christina Jarvis – December 30, 2022

Author and SUNY Fredonia Professor Christina Jarvis joined WRFA’s Anthony Merchant in studio to discuss her new book on Kurt Vonnegut’s Planetary Citizenship called “Lucky Mud and Other Foma”, teaching a class on Vonnegut, how creativity strikes Christina, rediscovering books from your youth and how the messages change and much more

https://www.sevenstories.com/books/4452-lucky-mud-and-other-foma

https://www.fredonia.edu/academics/colleges-schools/college-liberal-arts-sciences/english/faculty/Christina-Jarvis


