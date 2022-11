Local author Trenton Lutes joined WRFA’s Anthony Merchant in the studio to discuss his debut book “In-Spire: Book One of the Terra-Healers”, his upcoming meet the author event, bonsai trees, painting and much more

toastedwafflestudios.wixsite.com/trentonlutes

www.facebook.com/toastedwafflestudios

www.amazon.com/Spire-Book-One-Te…ook/dp/B0B94BTNV1

More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire