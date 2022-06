Legendary bassist George Porter Jr. talks with WRFA’s Anthony Merchant all about his bass playing, going back out on the road with George Porter Jr. & the Runnin Pardners, what George looks for in a good drummer, the NOLA music scene during the early days of The Meters, what equipment George has played over the year, playing Red Rocks and more

www.georgeporterjr.com

www.instagram.com/georgeporterjr

www.facebook.com/GeorgePorterJr

