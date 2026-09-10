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[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Bill Ward – August 07, 2026

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Bill Ward makes his AOF return to talk with host Anthony Merchant about the 2026 Mayville Bluegrass Festival

www.facebook.com/mayvillebluegrass
www.cr2t.org/2026/08/02/mayvill…rass-festival-2026


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