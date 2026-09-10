[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Bill Ward – August 07, 2026 September 10, 2026 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Bill Ward makes his AOF return to talk with host Anthony Merchant about the 2026 Mayville Bluegrass Festival www.facebook.com/mayvillebluegrass www.cr2t.org/2026/08/02/mayvill…rass-festival-2026 Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on X (Opens in new window) X Print (Opens in new window) Print More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
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