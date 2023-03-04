[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Comedian Paul Morrissey

Comedian Paul Morrissey talks with WRFA’s Anthony Merchant about his upcoming album taping at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY, the unlikely dreams of being a comedian while growing up in Upstate New York, getting bumped by Regis Philbin on David Letterman, how a broadcasting background helped Paul in his transition to comedy and much more

www.paulhasawebsite.com

www.instagram.com/paulhasawebsite

www.facebook.com/PaulCMorrissey

twitter.com/paulmorrissey

Tickets for Paul’s upcoming Jamestown performances –tickets.comedycenter.org/ActivityBooking.aspx