[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Comedian Paul Morrissey

Comedian Paul Morrissey talks with WRFA’s Anthony Merchant about his upcoming album taping at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY, the unlikely dreams of being a comedian while growing up in Upstate New York, getting bumped by Regis Philbin on David Letterman, how a broadcasting background helped Paul in his transition to comedy and much more

