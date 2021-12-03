[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – David Niles from RTPI Discusses Holidays at the Lodge

WRFA’s Jason Sample Discusses ‘Holidays at the Lodge’ with David Niles from the Roger Tory Peterson Institute. Holidays at the Lodge focuses on artists of the North Shore Artist Alliance selling their holiday-inspired work at RTPI. Buy a unique, local piece of art for yourself or a loved one for Christmas. Samples of RTPI’s bird-friendly, locally-roasted coffee will also be available, and visitors can also pay a modest admission fee to view the current exhibit, featuring nature photography by award-winning photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen.