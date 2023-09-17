[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Don McLean

Songwriting legend Don McLean spoke with Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant about Dons early days of touring, what he had forgotten about the writing and recording of American Pie, figuring out what you’re going to play live when you have 50+ years worth of material, honing your craft and the importance of starting early, what’s next for Don McLean and much more

