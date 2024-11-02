WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Eric Lindquist – November 01, 2024

Musician Eric Lindquist talked all about his new album Between the Earth and Sky and his upbringing in Chautauqua County with AOF host Anthony Merchant

ericlindquist.bandcamp.com

www.instagram.com/ericbass711


