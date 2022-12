George Mor joins WRFA’s Anthony Merchant to talk about his industrial/noise project STCLVR as well as going on tour, if there’s a local industrial scene is like in Jamestown, why every band should be releasing music on Bandcamp, plans for 2023 and much more

