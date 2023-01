Holly Weston of Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown talked with WRFA’s Anthony Merchant all about the theatre’s first production of the year “The Play That Goes Wrong”, being a part of this years Doors Open Jamestown, upcoming productions for the 2023 season and much more

